Abandoned Yorkie ‘Hollywood’ Finds His Forever Home

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – We’ve got a very happy update on a dog that was left in very bad shape at a South Florida Police Department.

It’s a big day for Hollywood. Cleaned up and ready, he’s about to move to a forever ever home.

“I’m just happy! I’m excited, you know!”

Glenda Canlas is adopting Hollywood. She heard his story and it melted her heart.

“I just felt like it was meant to be,” she said.

A few weeks ago, Hollywood was in bad shape.

He had to drag a bag around with him. He was catheterized because of severe kidney stones. He was abandoned, left at the Hollywood Police Department.

“The most sensible thing they did was to bring him to Hollywood police station, which, thank God, angels from heaven took him,” said Eleonora Bonfini with Glimmer of Life. “Oh, he was on death’s doorstep, very much so.”

The folks at Glimmer of Life, who rescue small dogs in South Florida, got him the medical care he needed and a new home.

Canlas is excited with the new addition to her home. Hollywood looked pretty content too.

“We’re going to be new best friend, huh? Yes we are. My little plumper,” Canlas said to Hollywood.

CBS4’s Ted Scouten was told when Canlas and Hollywood met, everyone knew immediately they were a match.

“I had a conversation with Hollywood and the conversation went, ‘You pick where you want to go,’ and he did,” Bonfini said. “This one young lady came in, he laid on the ground, rolled over and said this is it.”

Next stop for Hollywood: his new home.

“I’m going to love him and hug him and kiss him and squeeze him! Ya!” Canlas said.

While Hollywood now has a home, keep in mind there are a lot of other dogs out there who need forever homes, dogs that are rescues. And if you’d like to even get a purebred, you can find them at a rescue organization like here at Glimmer of Life or a lot of other places.