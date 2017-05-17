Streaking Astros Aim For Series Sweep Of Lowly Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/Gracenote) – Wednesday’s finale at Marlins Park couldn’t feature two teams moving in more opposite of directions.

The red-hot Houston Astros own the best record in the majors and they look for their 14th victory in the past 17 games when they visit the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Houston outscored the Marlins 19-4 while winning the first two contests of the three-game set and stand 5-1 as they enter the finale of a seven-game road trip.

Center fielder Jake Marisnick hit two homers for the first time in his career and had four RBIs while catcher Brian McCann also drove in four as the Astros (28-12) established a season best for runs scored while cruising to a 12-2 victory on Tuesday.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa has recorded five two-hit outings in the past seven games and is 11-for-25 with seven walks during the stretch.

The Marlins are spiraling in the wrong direction with a 3-12 record in May and are a porous 1-7 on a nine-game homestand.

Miami right fielder Giancarlo Stanton has gone seven contests without a homer after hitting four in a three-game stretch from May 6-8.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.98 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (1-1, 1.98)

McCullers has allowed just one unearned run and six hits in 13 innings over his past two starts.

The 23-year-old pitched six innings of four-hit, shutout ball while beating the New York Yankees in his last start after giving up two hits and the unearned run in a seven-inning no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on May 6.

McCullers has struggled on the road in his young career by going 4-9 with a 4.67 ERA in 20 away starts.

Urena has pitched well while splitting two starts as he gave up just two runs and seven hits over 12 innings.

The 25-year-old turned in one of the best outings of his career on May 7 in a victory over the New York Mets when he pitched six innings of one-hit, shutout ball. Urena is just 2-10 with a 4.69 ERA in 28 career appearances (13 starts) in his home ballpark.

WALK-OFFS

Astros UTIL Marwin Gonzalez had two hits on Tuesday and is 15-for-37 with five homers and 15 RBIs during an 11-game hitting streak. The Marlins claimed INF Christian Colon off waivers from Kansas City and designated INF Steve Lombardozzi for assignment. Houston RHP Michael Feliz has struck out 13 while allowing one run in seven innings over his past six appearances.

