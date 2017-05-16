Student Stabbed In Front Of Opa-locka Charter School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The morning didn’t go quite as planned for a student at an Opa-locka charter high school as he ended up in cuffs in the back of a police cruiser.
Just before 8:30 a.m., two 18-year-old students at North Park High got into an argument in the parking lot in front of the school at 3400 NW 135th Street, according to Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson.
During the fight, one of the students pulled a knife and stabbed his classmate.
The injured student was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. No word on his condition.
His attacker was taken into custody by school security and held for the police who also confiscated his four-inch pocket knife.
North Park High is a fairly new charter school in the county and this is the first time there has been any trouble there.