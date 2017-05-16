On The Radar: Offseason Series – Part 21

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

As spring is now winding down and the colleges have pretty much watched the athletes they came to see over the past three weeks, several local prospects are now finding themselves moving to Plan B.

Plan B is a time where taking trips, attending camps and getting in front of anyone and everyone who can make a difference is indeed the path to follow.

While panic has not yet set in, if you were overlooked in the spring, I can assure you that it’s not time throw in the towel. Remember, while a first impression is always something that helps, it’s not a guarantee that the initial contact between college coach and high school athlete will be the deal sealer. There will be plenty of things to turn heads at.

As dejected as many football prospects may be after being passed by and paid little attention to during the month of May – this is Florida – and over the next few months, each and every athlete will have the opportunity to showcase their skills. Summer camps and 7-on-7s are coming up, followed by an entire season to impress.

While exposure has never been a problem in South Florida, finding the schools to facilitate all of these talented young men, has been – and that’s why exploring other options will be essential. As more and more football programs start up, the chances become greater of staying in state, but be prepared and talk to schools outside of Florida as well.

In keeping with the prospects we promote throughout the year, here are six more football players to keep an eye on. Remember, it is indeed about getting these names and film out – and that has long separated us from anyone.

2018 – Marquis Edwards, DB, 6-0, 180, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy. Make no mistake, when it comes to teaching and coach football prospects, very few – if any – come close to what Byron Walker has been able to do with the Mavericks in the many years before that. This is a talented prospect who will certainly get plenty of looks this coming season. Edwards is a big, physical talent that will hit you as well as cover you like a glove. Keep your eyes peeled on this gifted young man.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6164219/marquis-edwards

2019 – Braylen Ingraham, DL, 6-4, 250, Fort Lauderdale Dillard. What’s not to like about this young man? Over the past year – into this spring – the attention has truly started to fall in his direction. This is a big time football talent who follows in the rather large footsteps of some elite athletes who have played for the Panthers. Braylan is a big, athletic and talented football player who will play at a major level for the remainder of his career.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6434190/braylen-ingraham

2020 – Isaac Joseph, OL/DL, 6-3, 270, Miami Dr. Krop. We have come down this road before with this tremendous young man. As everyone will see, this is the next big time football player, who has been performing at this level for many years already. Continues to get bigger and stronger, and by the time the 2017 season is over, anyone who follows the sport will know who Joseph is. College coaches found out this spring and will continue to follow up.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7739506/isaac-joseph

2018 – Javan Rice, PK, 6-3, 190, Miami Belen Jesuit. One of the best kickers in the country, here is a talented young man who follows in the footsteps of his brother who had a major first season at Princeton. Strong leg with plenty of explosion, this is the type of special teams player who continues his career at the next level and beyond. Big time difference maker.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7543394/javan-rice

2018 – Fralon Warren, QB, 6-1, 160, Homestead South Dade. One of the talented young men who will get his chance to show what he can do this year after a very productive offseason. Yet another very talented piece of the puzzle that the Bucs are using to put themselves back in the playoff picture in 2017. I watched him at the Team USA tryouts and he was among the best athletes at the event.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8163743/fralon-warren

2019 – James Williams, DB, 5-11, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna. If you have followed this program for any length of time, you will see that the defensive secondary, while young, has the potential to be as good as any in the state – and that includes the heavyweights. A big time talent who covers a lot of ground, Williams is quick, skilled and very athletic – and will be a major player in another run at a 3A state title. This is football player who has a passion for the game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5488699/james-williams