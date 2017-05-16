Miami’s Most Iconic Bars

By Katherine Bostick

Planning a night out on the town but not sure where to go? Check out this list of iconic bars in the Miami area. Antique buildings, home grown ingredients, home-brewed beers, and fabulous locations can all be found in South Florida. Whether your located in South Miami, Miami Beach, downtown Miami, or Fort Lauderdale, you will find an iconic bar nearby.

Repour Bar The Albion Hotel

1650 James Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 913-1000

www.repourbar.com Repour Bar is a South Beach icon. Although it is a more recent addition to the Miami Beach area, it has become a very popular stop for clientele looking for a place with a home-style feel. Run by Isaac and April Grillo, Repour Bar was built and furnished by Grillo family members who came from all across the country to truck in the Lodge Pole Pines used build the liquor shelves behind the bar. Another iconic fact about this spot is that this establishment uses fresh ingredients grown in the hotel’s garden!

Clevelander South Beach 1020 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 532-4006

www.clevelander.com The Clevelander is an iconic bar located at the Clevelander Hotel in South Beach. Located just a few feet from the beach makes this a perfect spot to unwind after a long work week. This oceanfront bar is also located right next to the Clevelander Marlins Park! So drop by the Clevelander after the ball game and enjoy some of the fabulous food and delicious drinks served here.

Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern 7221 S.W. 58th Ave.

South Miami, FL 33143

(305) 669-8577

www.bougiesbar.com Located under a canopy of bougainvilleas and palms is a South Miami tavern like no other. The most iconic thing about this bar is that it occupies a 1929 cottage that was made from rare Dade County Pine trees. Visitors can be regaled with stories and legends about the tavern. Tuesday through Sunday evenings, some of the hottest live music acts perform for the clientele. Check the website for a listing of Jazz, Latin Funk, R & B, Rock, and Reggae acts that may be performing. Related: Best Bars With A College Night In Miami

Titanic Brewery 5813 Ponce De Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33146

(305) 668-1742

www.titanicbrewery.com Titanic Brewery, conceived in 1995 is the brainchild of Kevin Rusk, who wanted to build a restaurant and bar with a cruise industry theme to tie it in with Miami being known as the ‘cruise capital of the world’. Kevin’s idea was to create a brewery, bar, and restaurant combo where quests can eat and imbibe on fresh seafood and home brewed alcoholic drinks. Guests can enjoy Karaoke, DJ’s, open mike nights, and jam sessions for both blues and jazz performers.