Miami’s Most Iconic Bars

By Katherine Bostick
Repour Bar
The Albion Hotel
1650 James Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 913-1000
www.repourbar.com
Repour Bar is a South Beach icon. Although it is a more recent addition to the Miami Beach area, it has become a very popular stop for clientele looking for a place with a home-style feel. Run by Isaac and April Grillo, Repour Bar was built and furnished by Grillo family members who came from all across the country to truck in the Lodge Pole Pines used build the liquor shelves behind the bar. Another iconic fact about this spot is that this establishment uses fresh ingredients grown in the hotel’s garden!
Clevelander South Beach
1020 Ocean Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 532-4006
www.clevelander.com
The Clevelander is an iconic bar located at the Clevelander Hotel in South Beach. Located just a few feet from the beach makes this a perfect spot to unwind after a long work week. This oceanfront bar is also located right next to the Clevelander Marlins Park! So drop by the Clevelander after the ball game and enjoy some of the fabulous food and delicious drinks served here.
Bougainvillea’s Old Florida Tavern
7221 S.W. 58th Ave.
South Miami, FL 33143
(305) 669-8577
www.bougiesbar.com
Located under a canopy of bougainvilleas and palms is a South Miami tavern like no other. The most iconic thing about this bar is that it occupies a 1929 cottage that was made from rare Dade County Pine trees. Visitors can be regaled with stories and legends about the tavern. Tuesday through Sunday evenings, some of the hottest live music acts perform for the clientele. Check the website for a listing of Jazz, Latin Funk, R & B, Rock, and Reggae acts that may be performing.
Titanic Brewery
5813 Ponce De Leon Blvd.
Coral Gables, FL 33146
(305) 668-1742
www.titanicbrewery.com
Titanic Brewery, conceived in 1995 is the brainchild of Kevin Rusk, who wanted to build a restaurant and bar with a cruise industry theme to tie it in with Miami being known as the ‘cruise capital of the world’. Kevin’s idea was to create a brewery, bar, and restaurant combo where quests can eat and imbibe on fresh seafood and home brewed alcoholic drinks. Guests can enjoy Karaoke, DJ’s, open mike nights, and jam sessions for both blues and jazz performers.
Historic Downtowner Saloon
10 S. New River Drive E.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 463-9800
www.downtownersaloon.com
Looking for some old-fashioned charm, check out the Historic Downtowner Saloon. Built around what was left of a building from the 1920’s, locals and passing boaters enjoy dropping by this 90 year-old building. Guests can enjoy lunch, dinner, appetizers, and drinks. Enjoy Trivia Tuesdays and live music on Saturday evenings. And the view of the passing boats and the skyline across the river makes this a breathtaking spot for a relaxing evening.