Instagram Adds Snapchat Style Face Filters

May 16, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Instagram, SnapChat, Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Instagram is adding new selfie filters, the kind like you already see on Snapchat.

Instagram users now have eight graphic filters they can superimpose onto pictures and videos, including furry koala ears, sunglasses, and tiaras.

Instagram’s filters work with both the rear-facing and front-facing cameras.

This isn’t the first time Instagram has added features similar to Snapchat.

Last August, it added “stories,” where shared-posts disappear after 24 hours.

Instagram is also rolling out a new “rewind” feature that lets you play videos in reverse.

The version 10.21 update is available now for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.

