Coast Guard Searching For Missing Plane Carrying Two Adults, Two Kids

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue aircraft carrying two adults and two children.

The search is being conducted 37 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas.

Jennifer Blumin, Nathan Ulrich and Blumin’s two sons, ages 4 and 10, are from New York.

Coast Guard Seventh District Command Center received a report from Miami Air Traffic Control on Monday of lost radar and radio contact from a MU-2B aircraft at 2:10 p.m.

Communication was lost with the aircraft traveling at 24,000 feet with a speed of 300 knots.

#BreakingNews @USCG searching for overdue airplane 37 mi E of Eleuthera, Bahamas. Read more https://t.co/hA5TaVUgr4 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 16, 2017

The plane was traveling from Borinquen, Puerto Rico after departing at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.

It was due to arrive in Titusville, Florida.

Coast Guard crews began searching Monday for the overdue aircraft and continue to look on Tuesday.

Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force are also assisting in the search.