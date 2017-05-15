Report: President Trump Revealed Highly Classified Information To Russians

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Washington Post is reporting President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.
Current and former U.S. officials say the information jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.
The Washington Post reported the information was so sensitive it hadn’t even been shared with allies and was highly restricted within the U.S.
However, according to the Washington Post, “as president, Trump has broad authority to declassify government secrets, making it unlikely that his disclosures broke the law.”
Edward Snowden – the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked classified documents – took to Twitter to comment on the story.
The high-profile meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak came just a day after the president fired FBI Director James Comey.
Comey was overseeing an investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and possible ties between Trump associates and Moscow.