Holocaust Survivors Tell Their Story To The Next Generation

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Norman Frajman was just 14-years-old when he wore a striped jacket and today, more than 70 years later, he is still sharing his devastating story of survival with dozens of Broward County students.

‘This is my original jacket that I received in the concentration camp in 1944,” said Frajman. “There were mothers that were cradling infant children that were not alive anymore.”

These students from Hallandale and West Broward High School who have only read about the Holocaust in books sat in awe as they listened to the Holocaust survivors and Jewish veterans tell their stories at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie.

“It was incredible to know he is still alive today to tell us what he went through in the 1940s. It is crazy, just incredible,” said student Makayla Gibbs.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz who managed to pass a bill in 2006 celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month in May hosted the event.

“It is important the next generation understand what we’ve been through so they could prevent it from happening again,” said Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz.

The next generation had the privilege of meeting and speaking with these real life heroes who have taught them a valuable lesson in life.

“Love everybody no matter what color they are, we still bleed the same blood that way we can live and be more peaceful,” said Gibbs.

This is the second year of the event and they hope to host it as long as they possibly can.