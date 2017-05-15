Family Of Man Shot By Deputy Reaches $2.5 Million Settlement

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A police involved shooting gone wrong may have finally reached its climax.
Sheriff’s officials in Florida have agreed to pay $2.5 million to the family of an unarmed nurseryman shot dead by a sergeant five years ago.
Attorneys for the family of Seth Adams announced the settlement Monday.
Palm Beach Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Custer shot the 24-year-old on May 16, 2012, in the parking lot of the family’s nursery.
A federal civil jury had deadlocked 8-1 in the family’s favor in March after a one-month trial. A retrial had been scheduled for the summer.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment