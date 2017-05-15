Coast Guard Searching For Woman After Man Rescued Near Bahamas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a Delray Beach woman, who was with her husband, when the Catamaran they were on took on water near the Bahamas.
Crews rescued a man, Lewis Bennett, from a life raft on Monday about 30 miles west of Cay Sal.
Now they are searching for his wife, Isabella Hellman, who was last seen Sunday around 8 p.m.
The Coast Guard said they received an emergency call from a catamaran west of Cay Sal Sunday saying the vessel had reportedly hit an unknown object causing it to take on water.
Lewis told the Coast Guard he abandoned his vessel and that his wife was missing.
At last check, crews were searching for her by air and sea.