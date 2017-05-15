‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Boyfriend In New York City

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Jim Parsons, the actor best known for his role as Sheldon Cooper on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, has tied the knot.
Parsons, 44, wed longtime boyfriend Todd Spiewak on Saturday evening at the well-known Rainbow Room in New York City.
The two announced their relationship in 2012 when Parsons came out as a gay man to New York Magazine.
Parsons and Spiewak have been dating for 14 years.
Last Thursday was the Season 10 finale of The Big Bang Theory in which Parsons’ character proposed to his on-screen girlfriend Amy, played by Mayim Bialik.