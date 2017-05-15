Actor Who Played Suge Knight In ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Arrested In Sunny Isles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the actors from the hit movie “Straight Outta Compton” is behind bars in real life.
The actor who portrayed rap superstar Suge Knight was arrested early Monday morning in Sunny Isles.
Police say Richard Marcus Taylor beat up a security guard at a resort in the beachfront community.
Taylor, 40, is charged with misdemeanor battery and was booked into a Miami-Dade jail.
According to the arrest report, a uniformed security officer at the Marenas Beach Resort asked Taylor to take his foot off a table in the lobby.
After Taylor refused, the guard asked front desk workers to call the police. While waiting for authorities to arrive, Taylor walked over to the guard and pushed him down. That led to a full physical fight, according to the report.
Officers arrived to see Taylor, who is six-foot-three, 265-pounds, pick up the guard and slam him to the ground.
The real Suge Knight is currently in jail and awaiting trial on a murder charge.
Knight teamed up with rapper Dr. Dre to start Death Row Records.