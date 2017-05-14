WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6:30pm

Key West Songwriters Festival Stars Maren Morris, Other Top Talents

May 14, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Key West

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) — The Key West Songwriters Festival concludes Sunday, after a five-day schedule packed with more than 50 shows featuring over 200 top performing songwriters.

kwp02 Key West Songwriters Festival Stars Maren Morris, Other Top Talents

Grammy Award-winner Maren Morris performs. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

Thousands of music lovers filled Key West’s Duval Street Saturday evening for a free outdoor main stage concert starring Grammy Award-winner Maren Morris. Morris earned a 2017 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.”

Saturday’s performers also included the award–winning Old Dominion and singer/songwriter Cam.

Among other festival talents were the Dylan Altman Blues Band, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Cropper, Texas singer/songwriter Robert Earl Keen and superstar songwriters Scotty Emerick, Dean Dillon, Chuck Cannon and Jeffrey Steele.

kwp03 Key West Songwriters Festival Stars Maren Morris, Other Top Talents

(Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

During the festival, fans of live music rocked to performances at landmark Key West bars and restaurants, waterfront resorts, boutique theaters, a historic Cuban cultural center and even on a sunset catamaran cruise.

In its 22nd year, the Key West Songwriters Festival has become an annual tradition for many of America’s leading country and pop hitmakers.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch