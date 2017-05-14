Key West Songwriters Festival Stars Maren Morris, Other Top Talents

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) — The Key West Songwriters Festival concludes Sunday, after a five-day schedule packed with more than 50 shows featuring over 200 top performing songwriters.
Thousands of music lovers filled Key West’s Duval Street Saturday evening for a free outdoor main stage concert starring Grammy Award-winner Maren Morris. Morris earned a 2017 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church.”
Saturday’s performers also included the award–winning Old Dominion and singer/songwriter Cam.
Among other festival talents were the Dylan Altman Blues Band, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Cropper, Texas singer/songwriter Robert Earl Keen and superstar songwriters Scotty Emerick, Dean Dillon, Chuck Cannon and Jeffrey Steele.
During the festival, fans of live music rocked to performances at landmark Key West bars and restaurants, waterfront resorts, boutique theaters, a historic Cuban cultural center and even on a sunset catamaran cruise.
In its 22nd year, the Key West Songwriters Festival has become an annual tradition for many of America’s leading country and pop hitmakers.
