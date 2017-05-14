Driver Flees Hit & Run Rollover Crash; 4 Hurt

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people were hurt in a rollover crash, including two children, following a hit and run on the Palmetto Highway in Hialeah.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the southbound lanes of SR-826, near Okeechobee Road.

Ras Acevedo saw it happen as he was spending the day with his mother.

“A guy was driving real fast in an Infiniti and smacked a Mercedes-Benz, and it was a rollover,” he said. “The gentlemen fled the scene and I saw him fled with his girlfriend, perhaps.”

He said the couple got out on foot. So he decided to chase them as they ran off the highway.

“We found him in an abandoned warehouse,” he continued. “We found the guy. Luckily there was a security guard in there and I helped the security guard make sure he didn’t leave. And then, luckily, Hialeah Police showed up.”

Several cars were damaged in the accident. Naylin Reyes’ Mercedes-Benz SUV was left upside down.

“I felt the car flipping and my children were screaming,” she told CBS4’s Oralia Ortega in Spanish. “The windows were busted and I have cuts on my feet.”

While she only had minor injuries, a helicopter air-lifted her two children from the highway.

“We found multiple patients,” said Miami Fire-Rescue Chief Ralph Baena. “We had to land air rescue on the highway.”

Reyes said she was on her way to celebrate Mother’s Day with her sons and other relatives when she was struck.

“I just felt the impact and the car started flipping. I’m just grateful to God we’re alive because everything was so fast,” she said.

The bittersweet gift for a mother on Mother’s Day is simply knowing they survived.

“He’s swollen and his X-rays were worrisome but they ran more tests and thank God everything is okay,” said mom. “They’re in pain but, thankfully, everything is good.”

Two people were taken into custody.