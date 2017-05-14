Delivery Driver Crashes Through Domino’s Storefront

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — A Hialeah pizza shop was left with a major mess after one of their own employees crashed through the storefront.
Tamara Noriega, 48, works as a delivery driver for the Domino’s at 5874 West 20th Avenue. On Sunday morning, she showed up for her usual weekend shift just before the store opened at 10 a.m. Her start to the day, however, would be anything but normal.
“She opens with me on Sunday’s every time,” said co-worker Christopher Penas. “So I already knew it was her.”
As she pulled into a parking space in front of the store, Noriega hit the accelerator instead of the brake, police said, causing her to lose control and smash right into the store.
The crash shattered the storefront window and sent glass flying everywhere.
“Thank God I was on the other side of the store or else I woulda been hit with the car or anything that was there,” Penas added. “I just heard like a big bang and I saw in slow motion the car just driving right in.”
Fortunately, the store hadn’t opened yet so no one was inside other than Penas.
Noriega suffered a cut to her hand and other than the shock, wasn’t hurt. She left the scene in an ambulance shaken up and crying. Her car was removed by a tow truck shortly after.