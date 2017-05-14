Multiple Boating Accidents On Busy South Florida Waters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed and a dozen other people were injured in boating accidents across Miami-Dade County on Saturday.

One of the most serious accidents happened near Normandy Shores in Miami.

Authorities say a boat crashed into a dock near the 79th Street Bridge.

According to neighbors, the boat that was carrying nine passengers crashed into a private dock.

Four people were injured in the crash, three in serious condition and one in critical.

The impact of the crash tore off the hard top of the boat.

The owner of the dock says he talked with one of the people in the boat and was told they lost control.

Officials also say there were four other accidents on the water on Saturday.

One person was killed in an airboat accident that injured two others.

There were also two other crashes involving personal watercrafts where three people were injured.

Later in the evening, four people had to be rescued after their boat capsized at Turkey Point.

“We’re getting in the summer,” said Captain Alberto Maza with Florida Fish and Wildlife. “We are proponents of wearing your life jackets. Do a 360 scan, keep your head on a swivel always looking around at all times when you are out on the water.”

All of the accidents are under investigation.