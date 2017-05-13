Coast Guard Intercepts No Cuban Migrants At Sea In April

May 13, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Coast Guard, Cuba, Cuban Migrants, Immigration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — No Cuban migrants were intercepted at sea trying to reach the U.S. during April, the first time in seven years that has happened, the Coast Guard reported.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that in the past the Coast Guard typically would pick up between 50 and 150 Cuban migrants during a given month. Many made the journey in rickety rafts.

That was when Cubans who reached U.S. shores were generally allowed to stay under the “wet foot, dry foot” policy implemented in 1995. Former President Barack Obama rescinded that policy during the waning days of his administration.

Coast Guard officers say that move clearly has deterred Cubans from trying to reach the U.S. by sea because now they are more likely to be returned to the communist-led island.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch