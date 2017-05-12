Middle School Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Teen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs middle school teacher is accused of having sex with a 15-year old that she taught last year.

Pamela Stigger, 33, teaches drama at Forest Glen Middle School.

On Thursday, Stigger was taken into custody by a Broward Sheriff’s deputy “moments after she had engaged in sexual acts” in a car parked near the intersection of Northwest 70th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“This woman was discovered parked in an area of Tamarac at two o’clock in the morning with this teenage boy in the back seat of her car,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Gina Carter.

The deputy who discovered them said when she approached the car, she noticed the teen had no pants on.

“When she was questioned about what they were doing and if they had, in fact, had engaged in sexual acts, she denied being engaged in these sexual acts. Despite the fact that the young man was undressed,” said Carter.

Initially, Stigger told the deputy that the teen was trying to seduce her in the back seat, according to Carter, her story then changed.

“She did say that she was in the process of mentoring this past student of hers, even though it was t o’clock in the morning, and they were in the back seat of a car,” said Carter.

Stigger faces felony charges including two counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd conduct.

In addition to teaching drama, Stigger is an aspiring actress.

She has a page on the International Movie Database website (IMDB) which list two movies she will appear in when they are released this year. Her name was also attached to a movie which was just announced.

Stigger was also featured in a story on CBS4 in 2014 when her award-winning drama students were trying to raise money to compete in the National Thespian Competition which was held in Nebraska. Several members of her Junior Thespian Troupe, who received ‘superior’ scores at this year’s state competition, have been invited to compete in the nationals this year.