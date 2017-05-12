Struggling Marlins Hope To Bounceback From Slump Against Braves

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/Gracenote) — The Miami Marlins are losers of three straight and 12 of their last 15 games as the offense struggles to keep up with a leaky pitching staff. The Atlanta Braves, who visit the Marlins on Friday for the opener of a three-game series, are losers of six straight and are tied with Miami for the most losses in the National League East (20).

The Marlins scored at least four runs in each game of a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week but watched the pitching staff surrender at least six in every contest. “We’re capable,” Miami manager Don Mattingly told reporters. “One thing we have to remember, as a group, is we’re capable of putting some wins together and still playing pretty good baseball.” The Marlins will try to coax a strong start on Friday out of right-hander Jose Urena, who is making his second turn in the rotation, while the Braves counter with Mike Foltynewicz. Atlanta is being outscored 49-17 during its six-game slide and can’t seem to get anyone on base in front of Freddie Freeman, who has 12 home runs but just 20 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (0-4, 4.55 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (1-0, 1.69)

Foltynewicz is still looking for his first win of the season and suffered through his worst outing against St. Louis last Friday, when he was lit up for seven runs on nine hits and two walks in four innings. The 25-year-old surrendered two or fewer earned runs in each of his first five appearances but could not get enough support to join the win column. Foltynewicz came out of the bullpen at Miami on April 11 and allowed two runs in as many innings.

Urena is responsible for one of the Marlins’ few wins of late when he dominated the New York Mets on Sunday, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings. The Dominican Republic native made his first six appearances this season out of the bullpen but joined the rotation when Edinson Volquez (blister) went down. Urena has not enjoyed much success against Atlanta in his career, posting a 0-2 record with a 15.75 ERA in five games – two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins INF J.T. Riddle (finger) was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday and is day-to-day.

2. Braves 2B Brandon Phillips is 3-for-26 in his last seven games.

3. Miami LF Marcell Ozuna homered twice and drove in six runs in a win over Atlanta on April 11.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Gracenote contributed to this report.)