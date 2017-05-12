WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Juvenile Shot Running Across Roof During Escape From Police

May 12, 2017 5:28 PM By Hank Tester
Filed Under: Car Theft, Hank Tester, Miami Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A homeowner opened fire on a juvenile suspect during a police manhunt in Miami.

It happened near the St. Michael’s church on West Flagler and S.W. 29th Avenue late Friday afternoon.

Miami Police were attempting to stop three juveniles believed to be in a stolen car when the young men abandoned it and scattered into the surrounding neighborhood.

A perimeter was set up and two suspects were quickly caught. The third was eventually located after police got a call that he had been shot by a homeowner, as the suspect ran across a rooftop.

“We heard the gunshots, we came outside, the guy was running across the roof,” said Rene Hernandez. “And then the gentleman was saying, ‘He’s here, he’s here.’ And that’s pretty much it after I lost sight of him, after he crossed the street, after I heard the two gunshots.”

The suspect was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

More from Hank Tester
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch