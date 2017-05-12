Juvenile Shot Running Across Roof During Escape From Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A homeowner opened fire on a juvenile suspect during a police manhunt in Miami.
It happened near the St. Michael’s church on West Flagler and S.W. 29th Avenue late Friday afternoon.
Miami Police were attempting to stop three juveniles believed to be in a stolen car when the young men abandoned it and scattered into the surrounding neighborhood.
A perimeter was set up and two suspects were quickly caught. The third was eventually located after police got a call that he had been shot by a homeowner, as the suspect ran across a rooftop.
“We heard the gunshots, we came outside, the guy was running across the roof,” said Rene Hernandez. “And then the gentleman was saying, ‘He’s here, he’s here.’ And that’s pretty much it after I lost sight of him, after he crossed the street, after I heard the two gunshots.”
The suspect was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.