‘Bow Wow Challenge’ Shines Spotlight On South Florida Business

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) –Rapper Shad Moss, a.k.a ‘Bow Wow’ set Twitter on fire with a phony picture of a private jet and limo – later a fellow traveler exposed him flying coach.

“He has an image to protect. He was on a plane and the wrong person got a hold of him,” said Lenia Howell, a Bow Wow fan.

The image sparked a viral Bow Wow challenge where posts hilariously mocked Bow Wow s fake lavish lifestyle.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

In the challenge a glamorous photo gives way to another photo showing how easy it is to distort reality. So a picture of a Lexus with the caption ‘Stuck in traffic in my Lexus’ has a photo next to it showing that the photo is really from a magazine cover. Another with the caption, ‘My man’ shows what looks like a man and woman embracing. In reality it’s a woman holding an empty pair of pants and shoes.

Internet sleuths were able to trace Bow Wow’s original post. In his post, Bow Wow said he was on his way to a press tour. The limo in the photo really exists. It turns out when Bow Wow was busted. He was using a real picture from a real South Florida company.

The social media storm set phones ringing off the hook at MIA VIP Transportation in Hallandale Beach.

“They would mention his name (Bow Wow) and they would hang up. I couldn’t understand it,” said Operations Manager Lenny Morales.

Morales said there were so many Bow Wow inquiries their website crashed.

“I think it’s the pressure of the moment. He decided to do what he felt was best for his career,” said Morales about Bow Wow choosing to use a picture from their webpage.

Once in New York, Bow Wow told a radio host the picture is a plug for his new reality show.

“People don’t understand the method to my madness,” said Bow Wow.

The limo company is far from mad at Bow Wow and had us deliver a message.

“Bow Wow, when you come to South Florida, let us be your ride,” said Morales.