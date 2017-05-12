3 People Run Over By County Worker At Crandon Park

May 12, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: Crandon Park, Traffic Accident

KEY BISCAYNE (CBSMiami) — Three people were hurt after a truck ran over them as they lounged in the sand at Crandon Park.

It happened Friday at 5:23 p.m. between Towers 8 and 9.

A Miami-Dade County Parks and Recreation officer, in his county truck, a Ford F-150, turned onto the sand and drove over the beach-goers’ legs.

The county worker told police he didn’t see the victims, a man, woman and child.

The man and child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The woman was treated on the scene.

