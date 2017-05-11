WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Acting US Attorney To Hold Opioid Town Hall At Miami School

May 11, 2017 5:52 AM
Filed Under: Drug Abuse, Health, Opioid

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Combating the opioid overdose epidemic comes to Miami on Thursday.

Miami acting U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg will lead a town hall discussion on the matter at Booker T. Washington High School.

The three-hour session includes trends in abuse of opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl, and a recent increase in drug-related deaths. The speakers will also discuss drug abuse prevention and addiction treatment.

Authorities say someone overdoses on heroin or other opioid drugs in South Florida every two hours. In 2015, officials say more than 1,400 deaths were traceable to opioid overdoses mainly in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

