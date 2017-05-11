LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders 

Teen Accused Of Throwing Woman Into Pool On House Arrest

May 11, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Elderly Battery, Ft. Lauderdale

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Broward teenager accused of tossing a 68-year-old woman into a pool during a party at an apartment complex is on house arrest.

The Miami Herald reports a judge on Tuesday ordered the 16-year-old to serve 21 days of house arrest. But he’s allowed to go to school, church and to travel with his basketball team.

The teen is charged as a juvenile with battery on a person over the age of 65. He’s shown on a video throwing Nancy James into the pool as she tried to break up a party near Fort Lauderdale that more than 200 teens showed up for on Saturday.

The teen turned himself into authorities on Monday. He faces another hearing in June.

