Teen Accused Of Throwing Woman Into Pool On House Arrest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Broward teenager accused of tossing a 68-year-old woman into a pool during a party at an apartment complex is on house arrest.
The Miami Herald reports a judge on Tuesday ordered the 16-year-old to serve 21 days of house arrest. But he’s allowed to go to school, church and to travel with his basketball team.
The teen is charged as a juvenile with battery on a person over the age of 65. He’s shown on a video throwing Nancy James into the pool as she tried to break up a party near Fort Lauderdale that more than 200 teens showed up for on Saturday.
The teen turned himself into authorities on Monday. He faces another hearing in June.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)