Pembroke Pines Man Charged With Child Pornography

May 11, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Child Pornography, Kiddie Porn, Pembroke Pines

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines man is facing child pornography charges.

Alberto Blanco, 45, reportedly created fake social media accounts to contact children.

Google contacted the authorities after they reportedly detected three files depicting suspected child pornography. The files were uploaded from a Google Gmail account.

Police contacted Blanco and a search of his computer reportedly turned up images of child pornography. Blanco allegedly confessed to “downloading bad pictures of boys” and apologized repeatedly, according to police.

They’re asking anyone who may know of any inappropriate conduct he had with children to give them a call.

