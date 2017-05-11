Kelly On Dolphins Roster Depth: “They’re Better Than What They Had Last Year”

May 11, 2017
Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Miami’s draft picks and it’s rookie minicamp. They also talk about the Dolphins roster, how deep it is and who needs to step up on offense.

On Laremy Tunsil replacing Branden Albert at left tackle- “It might not be an upgrade in this immediate season.”

On the Dolphins depth- “They’re better than what they had last year.”

On DeVante Parker- “He’s got to get better as a route runner, but durability is the biggest issue.”

On Jay Ajayi- “He’s got the ability. He’s just not consistent with it.”

On offseason moves- “Julius Thomas is the biggest addition we’re had to this offense in a while.”

