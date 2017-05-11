Judge Tosses Charges Against Girl Who Made Social Media Threats Against Dade Schools

May 11, 2017 9:54 PM
Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade Schools, School, School Threats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A judge has dismissed all charges against a girl accused of threatening three Miami-Dade high schools on social media.

The judge ruled the threat was too broad.

A social media post showing a rifle warned students at John A. Ferguson Senior High School, Felix Varela High School and South Dade Senior High to stay home.

Police arrested the girl, who attends one those schools, on May 1st.

No word on whether the school board will pursue punishment.

