Gov. Scott To Head Super PAC That Aims To Rebrand GOP

May 11, 2017 7:56 AM
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — A Super PAC whose goal is to help President Donald Trump and rebrand the Republican Party has tapped Gov. Rick Scott to be its chairman.

NewRepublican.org was founded by Republican strategist Alex Castellanos.

Scott’s former chief of staff and 2014 campaign manager Melissa Stone will serve as executive director. Castellanos will be the organization’s senior adviser.

Scott said in a statement that one of the goals will be to help Trump “force real change upon a political system and a city that hates change.” He also contends that the organization will appeal and target younger voters, as well as Hispanic voters.

The group said in a release that the Super PAC is planning on launching digital and television ads in the next few months.

