Acting FBI Dir. McCabe To Testify Before Senate Panel

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Acting FBI Director Andrews McCabe is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee in place of ousted Director James Comey.

While the official topic of this previously planned hearing is “worldwide threats,” there is no doubt that the senators will have questions about Comey’s removal which has become the latest bipartisan flashpoint.

Appearing on Fox News, House Speaker Paul Ryan defended President Donald Trump’s firing of Comey.

“Director Comey kinda became an issue himself. And so it’s obviously within the president’s authority and to do this,” said Ryan.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats who expressed outrage over Comey’s termination were hypocrites.

“So what we have now, our Democratic colleagues complaining about the removal of and FBI director whom they themselves repeatedly and sharply criticized,” said McConnell.

Democrats have argued that everything about Comey’s firing was unorthodox, from the way he was informed to the timing itself.

“The president’s one page letter was completely bizarre,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA.

“You can’t fire the investigator when he is investigating your administration,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA.

Democrats have fond an ally in the Senate’s Republican chairman of the intelligence committee.

“The timing and the reasons for this decision make little sense to me. And I don’t think I’ve heard anything since last night to clarify that in any way,” said Sen. Richard Burr.

While Democrats have insisted that a special prosecutor, who can’t be fired by President Trump, be brought in Burr said that person would only get in the way of the investigation he’s already conducting.

Burr and his Democratic counterpart, Sen. Mark Warner, have asked Comey to meet with their committee next week in a closed-door session.

“I think Jim Comey ought to have if not his day in court, at least his day on the hill to be able to lay out his side of the case,” said Warner.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump is expected to visit FBI headquarters and speak with agents regarding the fallout over his firing of Comey within “the next few days.”

Sanders added that Comey had become a “much bigger distraction” than the investigation into possible Russian interference, signaling to the White House that it was time to “move forward.”