Ex-Finance Adviser Accused Of Robbing Banks

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A financial adviser who was fired from his job reportedly donned an “old man” mask and tried his hand at bank robbery.
Abraham Maghen, 24, told a judge on Wednesday he’d been making $5,000 a month but had racked up $30,000 in debt on credit cards and has no savings left because “he’s not very good at finances.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle replied that “it’s time you learned.”
The FBI says Maghen wore a “mask resembling an elderly individual” while robbing a Pembroke Pines bank on May 2nd. A week later, the same person robbed a bank in Boca Raton, explaining in a note to the teller that his grandson is sick and he needed $40,000.
Maghen remains in jail.
