Winderman On Ray Allen: “I Don’t Think Those Guys Mean A Lot To Him”

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss everything happening around the NBA Playoffs. Listen as Ira talks about all the drama surrounding Ray Allen and his former Celtics teammates, as well as the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery.
On Ray Allen- “Everything he does is on Instagram. I honestly thought when I saw the Facebook post it looked so unprofessional that I believed him. I believe Ray is seething over this. Perceptions mean a lot to Ray, I don’t think those guys mean a lot to him.”
On the former Celtics’ TNT appearance- “I was surprised a great journalist like Ernie Johnson allowed that character assassination to continue for six minutes.”
On the Heat’s lottery chances- “They only have a 1.8 percent chance of getting a top three pick. They need to have a youth base if you need to wait to pounce in 2-3 years.”
