Hyde On NFL’s Future: “People Will See What Is Happening To Their Bodies”

Sun Sentinel sports columnist, Dave Hyde joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about his article on Nick Buoniconti, where he thinks the NFL will be in 25 years and the head injuries effecting former NFL players.
On the future of the NFL- “I think in 25 years, the NFL will be like boxing. There will be a real awakening in America.”
On fans reacting to NFL players’ injuries- “It is Americas biggest sport right now, but it’ll take a turn. At some point I think people will see what is happening to their bodies.”
On watching the NFL- “Should the border of a sport be a guy destroying himself? Do I want to watch that? Cause I can watch basketball and they won’t hurt themselves.”
