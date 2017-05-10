With Comey Gone, Who Will Replace Him?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s abrupt termination of FBI Director James Comey has sent many lawmakers, analysts, and political pot watchers into a speculation frenzy.
Many have criticized the move which came amid the ongoing investigation into alleged collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. While the questions of timing and motivation are in the forefront, so is the question of who will replace Comey.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani would likely be among the president’s top choices. However, his vocal support for Trump during the campaign and his clear partisan preferences would make Senate confirmation nearly impossible.
Another likely name to pop to the top is New Jersey Governor and former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie. Like Giuliani, he previously served as a U.S. prosecutor. But also like Giuliani, he has a clear partisan bent.
One person who could possibly get bipartisan support is former New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly. He was mentioned as a possibility for FBI Director under President Bill Clinton.
Another bipartisan possibility is John Pistole, who has held positions in both Democratic and Republic administrations.
Perhaps one of the most obvious choices would be Andrew McCabe who is currently serving as Acting FBI Director.
Experts say whoever is chosen will likely be loyal to Trump and have to address any concerns about conflicts of interest.