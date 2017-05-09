Teen Sets Retweet Record, Gets A Years Worth Of Chicken Nuggets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

RENO, NV (CBSMiami/AP) — A lot of persistence and love of chicken nuggets have finally paid off for a Nevada teen.

Carter Wilkerson asked Wendy’s, his favorite nugget maker, on Twitter how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year.

Wendy’s replied, “18 million.”

So Wilkerson set out on a mission. His story spread and he racked up the retweets. Last month, he appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. She pointed that her viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars was the current record holder for retweets. She gave him a year’s worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.

On Monday, Wilkerson hit a major milestone. His screenshot of the exchange with Wendy’s moved past DeGeneres’ viral tweet more than 3.4 million retweets.

Hey @TheEllenShow sorry about that… Can I still keep my TV and Underwear?? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

It was later confirmed that Wilkerson had the most re-tweeted tweet of all time.

And that was it.

Wendy’s said Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

But Wilkerson isn’t done.

We did it guys! Thanks to you're help and support we were able to raise $100k for @DTFA and beat @TheEllenShow record! Now let's get 18mil! — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

Can he do it? Only time and a couple of million more retweets will tell.

