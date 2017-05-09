WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Teen Sets Retweet Record, Gets A Years Worth Of Chicken Nuggets

May 9, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Social Media, Twitter, Wendy's

RENO, NV (CBSMiami/AP) — A lot of persistence and love of chicken nuggets have finally paid off for a Nevada teen.

Carter Wilkerson asked Wendy’s, his favorite nugget maker, on Twitter how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year.

Wendy’s replied, “18 million.”

So Wilkerson set out on a mission. His story spread and he racked up the retweets. Last month, he appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show. She pointed that her viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars was the current record holder for retweets. She gave him a year’s worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.

On Monday, Wilkerson hit a major milestone. His screenshot of the exchange with Wendy’s moved past DeGeneres’ viral tweet more than 3.4 million retweets.

It was later confirmed that Wilkerson had the most re-tweeted tweet of all time.

And that was it.

Wendy’s said Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.

But Wilkerson isn’t done.

Can he do it? Only time and a couple of million more retweets will tell.

