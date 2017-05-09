Slumping Marlins Hope To Keep Hitting Longballs Against St. Louis

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/Gracenote) – Two teams going in opposite directions are facing off this week at Marlins Park.
Adam Wainwright had a rocky start to the season in 2016 before turning things around and the St. Louis Cardinals are hoping to see a similar trend as they continue their three-game series at the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
St. Louis is 4-0 on its six-game road trip and sits atop the National League Central following Monday’s 9-4 win.
Wainwright had an exorbitant 6.80 ERA through his first eight starts last year but rebounded to finish with a 13-9 despite a career-worst 4.62 ERA.
He has enjoyed considerable success against the Marlins, owning a 5-2 record and 2.00 ERA in 10 appearances (eight starts).
While the Cardinals have won 14 of 19 following a 3-9 start to the season, Miami is careening in the opposite direction – dropping 10 of its last 13 games.
Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna is riding a 10-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in four straight games after belting a pair of homers in the series opener.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Florida (Miami)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.30 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Straily (1-3, 4.65)
Wainwright labored through five innings in a no-decision versus Milwaukee last time out, permitting four runs while allowing at least 10 hits for the third time in his last five starts.
The 35-year-old won his previous two decisions, although he was touched for four runs and nine hits versus Toronto on April 27.
Giancarlo Stanton is hitless in eight at-bats versus Wainwright.
Straily has lost back-to-back starts, failing to pitch beyond 5 1/3 innings in each and giving up a combined seven runs on seven hits and eight walks.
He had to settle for a no-decision despite a superb performance at San Diego on April 22, when he racked up 14 strikeouts and yielded two runs over seven innings.
Jedd Gyorko has two hits in eight at-bats versus Straily, both for home runs.
WALK-OFFS
- Ozuna has five homers and eight RBIs over his past eight games.
- Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong has hit safely in 13 consecutive games.
- Marlins 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.
