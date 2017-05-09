Lawmakers Approve End Of “Feminine Hygiene” Tax, Sales Tax Holidays

May 9, 2017 10:03 AM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — In the final day of their extended session, state legislators passed a measure that would eliminate taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

On Monday, the House and Senate approved a $180 million tax cut package.

The House measure included two tax-free shopping holidays; a three-day tax holiday in August where residents can purchase clothes tax-free and a three-day period in June where residents can purchase tax-free items such as batteries, flashlights, and generators tax-free.

The Senate voted 34-4 for the bill, while the House vote was 109-3. The bill heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.

If the measure becomes law, feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads would become tax-exempt in January.

Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy” under state law.

