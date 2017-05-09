Kelly On Dolphins Rookies: “McMillan Has The Best Chance To Start On Day One”

Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Dolphins. Listen as Omar talks about how he feels the team did in the NFL Draft and which rookies will have the biggest impact on the team in 2017. They also discuss which players could have breakout seasons and what to expect from running back Jay Ajayi.

On which picks can start right away- “It seems like Raekwon McMillan has the best chance to start on day one. Charles Harris will be a rotation player.”

On which rookies from last season could take a step forward- “There was a lot of talk about Jakeem Grant and how they aren’t going to use him as a gimmick player anymore. I think he has to earn that spot as the 5th receiver. The punt return stuff is special and enticing but you have to be able to catch the ball. The truth is they don’t trust him. A lot of that could be rookie jitters.”

On expectations for WR DeVante Parker- “They expect DeVante Parker to have a very productive season and show you why he was drafted in the first round. I believe he is a very talented player.”

On expectations for Jay Ajayi’s workload- “The key is to get Jay 20 touches a game, whether its carries or catches. You have to keep in mind the knock on him going into the draft was his durability. I don’t see them overloading Ajayi in terms of his workload.”

