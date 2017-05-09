Massachusetts Judge Agrees To Toss Aaron Hernandez Murder Conviction

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FALL RIVER (CBSMiami/AP) – The death of former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez has been an issue in court.

His suicide left questions as to why he would have done such a thing, some speculating that it was so his young daughter would receive money that otherwise would not have been paid by his former team, the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday, a Massachusetts judge has agreed to erase Hernandez’s conviction in a 2013 murder because he died before his appeal could be heard.

Judge Susan Garsh ruled Tuesday that a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard was binding precedent.

She said she was compelled to follow it.

Hernandez hung himself in his prison cell last month while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Prosecutors argued that dismissing his murder conviction would reward Hernandez’s decision to take his own life.

Prosecutor Patrick Bomberg said Hernandez “should not be able to accomplish in death what he could not accomplish in life.”

Hernandez’s appellate attorney told the judge that the state’s highest court has applied the legal doctrine “without exception,” even in cases of suicide.

