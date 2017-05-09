FBI Corrects Record After Comey’s Testimony On Clinton Emails

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI is looking for a way to correct the record after Director James Comey’s dramatic testimony about his decision to reveal he’d reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

FBI has acknowledged some inaccuracies in what Comey told lawmakers last week.

Testifying before a Senate panel, Comey spoke for the first time about his decision to go public 11 days before the 2016 presidential election about its investigation into Clinton’s emails.

“Look, this was terrible. It makes me mildly nauseous to think we that we might have had some impact on the election, but honestly it wouldn’t change the decision,” said Comey last week.

On October 28th, Comey notified Congress after agents found emails on a laptop Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin shared with her husband – disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Now the FBI is acknowledging some inaccuracies in Comey’s testimony saying he misspoke about the number of emails.

“His then spouse Huma Abedin seems to have had a regular practice of forwarding emails to him for him to I think print out for her so she could send to then Secretary of State,” said Comey.

Director Comey will be back on Capitol Hill Thursday to testify again and it’s possible he could use that opportunity to clarify his statements.

Comey did tell lawmakers in last week’s hearing the bureau could not prove criminal intent and did not recommend charges against Abedin, Weiner, or Clinton.

Clinton has pointed to the email episode as one of the reasons she lost the election.

After Comey’s disclosure in October, Abedin’s lawyer said in a statement that Abedin had no idea how the emails got onto the shared laptop. Some officials say it may have been from using the machine to back-up her Blackberry.