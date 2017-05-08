Moving U: Jump Rope Keeps Children, Teens And Adults Fit And Active

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We all used to jump rope at recess when we were kids. Well, kids are still jumping rope, but adults are using it to keep moving!

CBS4 Anchor Vanessa Borge joined the Hurricane Jumpers to see how this group has taken this schoolyard sport to new heights.

Coach Yvonne Moody is the mind behind Hurricane Jumpers. She emailed us about the program where children and adults compete in jumping rope. And the way they jump isn’t simple – these athletes twist, turn, and even jump with their hands!

Coach Moody was a physical education teacher for Miami Dade County Public Schools. She offered jump rope as an after school program and the kids loved it.

“The kids were working so hard, sweating, the music was jamming, and they had no idea the health benefit they were getting. I just fell in love with it.” Coach Moody told us.

The program became so popular that she started a performance and competitive jump rope and Double Dutch team that now competes around the nation. Currently, the members are children ages 8 to 19, but in the past they’ve had adults over 50 competing.

Brooke Bellinson’s mother, Jennifer Bellinson, is one of the board members of the Hurricane Jumpers and a parent judge for regional, national and international tournaments. She reached out to our CBS4 Moving U campaign as well. “It’s an individual and also a team sport.” Jennifer told us.

Brooke and her teammates practice three times a week for two hours. “You get tired easily and you put a lot of effort.” Brooke mentioned.

Impressed by their workout, CBS4’s Vanessa Borge decided to join them. “I tried it out for two minutes and I was exhausted.” She said. “I learned a cross-over, double-unders– that means the rope goes twice around you for every one jump – and I gave the speed jump a try, not my best skill.”

At Hurricane Jumpers, the adults and the kids all jump rope together, so you stay young physically and mentally.

“I’m old, I’m a grandma, and I have the privilege of working with young kids. That keeps you going. It keeps me on my toes.” Coach Moody told us.

Another benefit of jump roping is that even with a busy schedule, you can fit a few minutes of jumps right in and it’s still a very effective exercise.

“Ten minutes of jumping rope is like 30 minutes of a full out run. Coach Moody added. “So you get more done in a shorter period of time. When we are all pressed for time, it’s a really good thing.”

So grab your rope and start moving!

To learn more about the Hurricane Jumpers team go to www.hurricanejumpers.org.

If you want to share how you stay happy and healthy, email your story to movingu@cbsmiami.com for a chance to get featured.