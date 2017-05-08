WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Military Spacecraft Comes Home With A Boom

May 8, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Air Force, Cape Canaveral

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/AP) — After nearly two years in space, a U.S. military spacecraft came home with a boom over the weekend at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

The unmanned X37B, which was launched in May 2015, landed Sunday morning.

The 29-foot-long spacecraft, which spent 719 days in orbit, caused a sonic boom on its return that rattled central Florida and could be heard as far away as Tampa and Fort Myers.

It’s the spacecraft’s first landing in Florida. Previous X37B missions have landed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

In a statement, officials said the X37B spacecraft is “an experimental test program to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the U.S. Air Force.” Another mission is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral later this year.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch