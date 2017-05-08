Former Acting AG Yates To Testify In Senate Panel’s Russia Probe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Four months after being sacked by President Donald Trump for refusing to defend his travel ban in court, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee.

The topic – Russian attempts to interfere in last year’s presidential election.

During her testimony, Yates is expected to detail her January warning to the White House about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s contact with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

Yates, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, is believed to have warned the White House in regards to Flynn nearly three weeks before he was fired for misleading Vice President MikePence. That contradicts with the Trump administration said took place.

“She apparently has some information as to who knew what when, that she is willing to share,” said Senate Judiciary Committee member Dianne Feinstein.

Questions could also be raised about whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during last year’s election.

“We’re going to determine whether there was any or not and where those facts lead us,” said Sen. Toy Blunt, R-MO.

Yates was set to testify before a House committee back in March. That changed with the Justice Department, under the Trump administration, sent a letter to her attorney warning that there was a limit to what she could reveal.

President Trump took to Twitter to comment on the Russia probe.

When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn't allow the FBI to check their server or investigate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration – but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

The president also took to social media to tout the House approved Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare which now faces a tough battle in the Senate.

Sunday night President Barack Obama was in Boston where he received the annual Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Library. During his thank you speech, he made a case for preserving his signature health care law. He said congressional leaders should show political courage and not repeal it.

“I hope that current members of Congress recall that it actually doesn’t take a lot of courage to aid those who are already powerful, but it does require some courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick,” Mr. Obama said.

During the speech, the former president pledged to continue to work to help the nation himself. He also thanked his wife, Michelle, and former Vice President Joe Biden, both of whom were in attendance.