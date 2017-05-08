Charles Harris On Dolphins Camp: “Nothing Has Been Overwhelming”

Miami Dolphins first round draft pick, defensive end Charles Harris joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about how he is adjusting to the NFL and what his experience was like during rookie mini-camp.
On Dolphins rookie minicamp- “Right now it’s just a lot of meetings. A lot of installing of the defense, learning schemes, a lot of film study and workouts. It’s everything I expected it to be so far. Nothing has been overwhelming.”
On being drafted by Miami- “I was pretty surprised when I got the call from the Dolphins. I saw some mocks had me going to them pretty early on, but I didn’t have a whole lot of communication with the staff leading up to the draft. I did keep in communication with Mr. Caleb Thornhill (player development) though and he was real nice to me throughout the process.”
On his first step off the line of scrimmage- “I definitely think it was one of the best in college football. It’s not something that happened overnight. When I first got to Mizzou, I had no first step at all. I didn’t even know how to run through bags or anything like that. It’s something I worked a lot on and have come a long way and something that will continue to get better.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook