Bill On Regulating Airbnb Type Rentals Fizzles

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After narrowly passing the House, a plan that would have limited the ability of local governments to regulate short-term vacation rentals has fizzled.
Lawmakers finished most of their work Friday without the Senate taking up the vacation-rental bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike La Rosa, R-St. Cloud.
House members voted 63-56 in late April to approve the bill, which supporters argued was needed because local governments have gone too far in passing ordinances that infringe on the property rights of people who own vacation rental homes.
But opponents argued the Legislature should not take away authority from local governments, which have to deal with issues such as vacation homes used for parties.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
