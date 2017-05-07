Successful Run So Far For Rolling Loud Music Festival

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been a fun and busy weekend for Downtown Miami with the Rolling Loud festival underway.
A sold out crowd at Bayfront park as thousands from all over the country have traveled to South Florida for the festival.
Forty thousand people a night are attending the three-day event that features some of the biggest names in rap and hip hop.
Names like Kendrick Lamar and Young Thug, who took the state Saturday, or Future and Travis Scott, who are performing on Sunday.
“I feel good. It was lit. It was a good concept,” said artist Dreezy, who performed Saturday. “Have a lot of dope people out here.”
This is the third year for the festival but this is the first year in Downtown Miami.
“We have about 80 personnel that are staffed out here,” said Captain Iggy Carroll with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “We have them on foot and riding around in all-terrain vehicles and transportation units out on the streets.”
Security and safety were a priority for the festival’s organizers.
“You see we have water stations for hydration concerns,” said Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud’s organizer. “We have plenty of food available for a fair price. We have 1.3 million dollars’ worth of police, fire marshal’s and security.”
Miami-Dade Fire has said they haven’t had serious issues but have been promoting a drug free event.
The festival will get going again at noon on Sunday and will last until 11 p.m.