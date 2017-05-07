Off-Duty Miami-Dade Police Officer Involved In Motorcycle Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A traffic crash involving a Miami-Dade Police Officer took place late Sunday morning.
The accident took place on the southbound lanes of I-75 near the on-ramp for the Miami Gardens Drive exit.
According to Miami-Dade Police, the officer involved in the crash is Major Rick Carter with the Northside District.
Carter was off-duty and riding a motorcycle when the accident took place.
As a result of the accident, Major Carter has lost one of his legs.
He remains in serious condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Miami-Dade Police released the following statement early Sunday afternoon.
“The entire Miami-Dade Police Department is keeping Major Ricky Carter in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We ask that he and his family be given the privacy they need throughout this critical stage. Additional information including how you may be able to help will be provided as early as tomorrow.”