French Presidential Election Could Have Worldwide Ripple Effect

PARIS (CBSMiami) – French voters are heading back to the polls in the final round of presidential voting.

Outgoing President Francois Hollande was among those casting a vote, and the candidates themselves, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen have already voted at their respective districts.

The vote comes after the massive hack and data dump of one of the candidates’ communications.

French citizens who live around the world cast their ballots Saturday in the country’s Presidential election, including at the French embassy in Washington.

“We’re quite worried about people who are going to abstain. Or vote blank, which is going to make a big difference,” said one French voter.

Polls favor the centrist newcomer, Macron, over the far right candidate, Le Pen.

Macron was targeted with a massive hack Friday.

Emails, documents and campaign finance information were posted online.

The campaign says fake documents were included.

The hacking attack came just before a campaign and news coverage blackout. The day before the election in France is supposed to be a time for voters to reflect.

France’s elections commission warned people not to share the contents of the hack.

But those who did hear about it were distressed.

“I think this is a terrible thing,” said French citizen Stephan Jacquemain.

There is suspicion Russia could be behind the hacking as an attempt to boost Le Pen’s standing in the race.

She’s more friendly to the Kremlin, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the campaign and receiving some financing from a Russian bank.

The election could have ramifications around the world, from the European Union, to Wall Street.

Police have warned there is a risk of violence on Election Day in France. Tens of thousands of officers and soldiers will provide security.