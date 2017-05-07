Alligator Bites Girl In Shallow Lake Waters At Florida Park

WATCH LIVE: Facing South Florida With Jim DeFede

May 7, 2017 10:46 AM
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Another gator attack has taken place in Central Florida.

Florida authorities say an alligator bit a 10-year-old girl on the leg as she sat in shallow water in a lake at a park.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chad Weber said the girl was with her family at Moss Park in Orange County when she was bitten Saturday.

Weber told the Orlando Sentinel the girl was sitting in water roughly 2 feet deep when the 8-foot-9-inch gator bit her on her knee and calf.

Weber said the girl suffered puncture wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Her family took her to a hospital for treatment. Authorities trapped the alligator.

Orange County Parks and Recreation manager Matt Suedmeyer said the park’s waterfront areas were closed to swimmers for safety until further notice.

