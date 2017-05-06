Family, Friends Say Goodbye To Teen Shot By Older Brother

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Heartbroken family and friends of a 13-year-old tragically killed came together Saturday to say goodbye.

The funeral for Teddra King was held at the Second Baptist Church in Richmond Heights with more than a hundred people in attendance.

The teenager was killed inside her home last month, police said, by her 17-year-old half-brother Martaevious Santiago.

“My daughter was everything. She was my first child,” said her father Tedrick King. “She was just that sweet little child that everybody loved when she was small. Everybody loved her.”

According to a police report, Santiago claims he was playing around with Teddra on his birthday and shot her by accident. Teddra’s biological father believes him.

“I know from the bottom of my heart that he loved his sister and that he would never do anything to his sister intentionally,” he said.

Santiago, who admitted in an article written by WLRN that he’d been involved with gangs, was charged with aggravated manslaughter. He’s being held in a secure detention until his next hearing.

“As far as him being charged with her death, I don’t agree with it because he’s been punished enough by the fact that he know what he did,” said King.

Seven other children who lived in the home were removed after the crime by the Department of Children and Families. During a hearing held Thursday, a judge ruled the children could stay with family members under DCF supervision.

“I am choked up,” said Teddra’s step-father, Vernon Williams. “I hope to get the kids back as soon as possible.”

As the family deals with the tragedy, the family is praying for her accused shooter.

“It wasn’t intentional, so it’s eating him up so deep on the inside that it’s gonna bother him for the rest of his life,” King added. “Every time his birthday comes around, he’ll never enjoy his birthday again.”